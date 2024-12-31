Mediatek Drives 5G Accessibility, Aiot Growth And Digital Transformation In The Middle East Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MediaTek is enabling affordable 5G adoption across MEA through strategic collaborations with OEMs and operators

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MediaTek , a global fabless company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, has achieved a significant milestone in 2024, reinforcing its leadership in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region through groundbreaking technological advancements, strategic collaborations and a commitment to affordable digital inclusion. The company's innovation across connectivity, technologies, and AIoT platforms has catalyzed the region's digital transformation, paving the way for accelerated economic and technological growth.MediaTek's strategic focus on advanced connectivity solutions has been instrumental in enhancing the digital ecosystem across MEA. As a global leader in Wi-Fi, DSL, and 5G technologies, MediaTek has revolutionized broadband solutions by offering cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6/7 technologies that provide faster, more reliable connections for homes and enterprises. The company's extensive 5G portfolio, tailored for diverse market needs, has empowered telecom operators to bring high-speed internet to underserved regions, bridging digital divides and fostering economic inclusivity.The company's advancements in AIoT platforms have opened new horizons in smart ecosystems. The Genio platform, a hallmark of MediaTek's innovation, powers diverse applications such as POS systems, home automation devices, and industrial IoT solutions, offering unparalleled performance and flexibility. The Dimensity Auto platform further showcases MediaTek's expertise in smart vehicle technologies, enabling next-generation connected cars with enhanced AI capabilities, robust computing power, and energy efficiency.Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa, said,“MediaTek is leveraging advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G to enhance consumer experiences and create new growth opportunities across various verticals. MediaTek is driving digital adoption and fostering growth across various sectors in the MEA region through strategic collaborations with OEMs, ODMs, and telecom operators. MediaTek's journey in the MEA region is rooted in our commitment to bridging digital divides through innovative, cost-effective solutions, and we remain focused on enabling connectivity and advancing AIoT capabilities to create a more inclusive digital ecosystem in the region.”In smartphone technologies, MediaTek has set new benchmarks with the launch of its flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset, alongside the Dimensity 7300 and 7300X platforms. These chipsets integrate state-of-the-art AI processing, advanced energy efficiency, and exceptional computing power, catering to the region's growing demand for immersive experiences in gaming, photography, and video streaming. These innovations are complemented by strategic collaborations with global brands such as OPPO, TECNO, vivo, and Xiaomi, which have played a pivotal role in delivering devices that blend performance, innovation, and affordability.At marquee events like GITEX 2024, MediaTek underscored its commitment to enabling digital transformation in the MEA region by showcasing its leadership in connectivity, AIoT, and smartphone technologies.MediaTek's industry leadership extends beyond technology to fostering meaningful partnerships that drive innovation and growth in the MEA region. By collaborating with OEMs, ODMs, and telecom operators, the company has accelerated 5G adoption and positioned itself as a trusted partner in building the region's digital infrastructure. These partnerships have led to the widespread adoption of MediaTek-powered devices and solutions across industries, from telecommunications and consumer electronics to automotive and industrial IoT.The company's innovation in connectivity has been complemented by its leadership in Wi-Fi and broadband solutions, reshaping how people connect at home, in workplaces, and across public spaces. With applications like MediaTek-powered Genio AIoT devices and next-gen Dimensity Auto solutions, the company continues to pioneer advancements that cater to the unique demands of MEA's rapidly evolving digital landscape.Looking ahead, MediaTek is poised to continue shaping the technological future of MEA through its strategic focus on innovation, partnerships, and sustainability. By leveraging its leadership in next-generation technologies, MediaTek aims to empower businesses, consumers, and communities, driving inclusive growth and unlocking new opportunities across the region.

