Beneficial Ownership Information Report Has No Active Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fifth Circuit Ruling pauses enforcement for now, giving business owners a reprieve on compliance

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest issues the following statement that, for the second time this month, the Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) Report has been temporarily disarmed.

With the impending January 1st deadline, companies all over the country have been waiting for news to drop about the requirement to submit personal information to the Crimes Enforcement (FinCEN).

The courts have been in a tight battle about the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) that first introduced the BOI Reporting requirement. Namely, they are asking if it is constitutional for Congress to demand private information on businesses and their owners. Some courts think it is within Congressional limits of the Commerce Clause. Other courts declare it“quasi-Orwellian” (their words, not ours).

While we'll keep our lips zipped on the constitutional validity of the CTA, here at Northwest we think any time businesses are allowed to keep their privacy is a cause for celebration. Though this has been ping-ponging back and forth this month, the most recent gavel bang has given some good news to those privacy-minded business owners.

As of December 27, 2024, the BOI Report is non-enforceable. The Fifth Circuit's“merits panel” thought that the original Texas injunction had some validity. Enforcement of the BOI Report has been halted and there is no active deadline.

In other words: the BOI Report is currently a voluntary filing.

According to FinCEN,“Reporting companies are not currently required to file beneficial ownership information with FinCEN and are not subject to liability if they fail to do so while the order remains in Force.”

So while the original deadline is still on record as the official deadline, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is not currently able to dole out fines or otherwise enforce the Deadline.

What does that mean for everyday business owners? It means the choice to submit your private information to the government is back in your hands, at least for now. Concerned with the potential consequences if the BOI Report's deadline gets flung back on your calendar? You can file today. We will continue to offer $25 BOI Reporting service for business owners who want to get ahead of the courts and never think about it again.

If your privacy is the most important thing to you, you can hold off until a new decision is made. Keep up-to-date with Beneficial Ownership Information Report requirements. No matter what happens with the BOI, Northwest is here to help.



About Northwest Registered Agent: Northwest Registered Agent LLC was founded in 1998 to provide registered agent and business filing services to companies across the U.S. From being the first registered agent to locally deliver documents in real-time to building a client's business identity in minutes, Northwest Registered Agent LLC is always at the forefront of innovation in the industry. Visit the website at

