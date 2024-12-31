Cheniere Achieves First LNG At The Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”) congratulates Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE: LNG) on achieving their first liquefied natural (“LNG”) production from the first train (“Train 1”) of the Cheniere's Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project (“CCL Stage 3”).

Chart is pleased to support the CCL Stage 3 project and Cheniere and Bechtel Energy, Inc. (“Bechtel”) with our IPSMR® process for Liquefaction and associated equipment.

The commissioning process continues, and Cheniere expects substantial completion of Train 1 to be achieved at the end of the first quarter of 2025, over six months ahead of the guaranteed completion date. Upon substantial completion, Bechtel will transfer care, custody and control of the completed train to Cheniere.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of CleanTM – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company's unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit .

