Palmeiras Secures Paulinho in Strategic Player Swap

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rubens Menin, owner of Atlético-MG's SAF, confirmed Paulinho's transfer to Palmeiras. The deal marks a significant move in Brazilian football's transfer market. Paulinho will sign with Palmeiras until 2029, ending his contract with Atlético-MG prematurely.



Menin views the transfer as a necessary refresh for the team's roster. He emphasized the importance of periodic changes to strengthen weak points and capitalize on strengths. The substantial offer from Palmeiras presented an opportunity Atlético-MG couldn't refuse.



The transfer involves more than just Paulinho. Palmeiras included Gabriel Menino and youth player Patrick in the deal. They will also pay approximately 18 million euros to Atlético-MG. This sum translates to about 114.9 million Brazilian reais.







Paulinho's stats at Atlético-MG impressed many. He scored 50 goals and provided 12 assists in 120 appearances. These numbers likely influenced Palmeiras' decision to pursue the 24-year-old player aggressively.



However, Palmeiras fans will have to wait to see Paulinho in action. He underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his right tibia on December 4. Doctors expect him to return to play by May 2025.



Palmeiras continues to strengthen its squad beyond Paulinh . They're in talks with Andreas Pereira, currently at Fulham in England. The club already announced Facundo Torres as their first reinforcement for the 2025 season on December 20.



This transfer showcases the dynamic nature of Brazilian football's market. Teams constantly adjust their rosters to maintain competitiveness. Palmeiras' aggressive moves signal their intent to dominate in the coming seasons.



