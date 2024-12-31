VHT: Abhishek & Prabhsimran Score Second Highest Opening Stand Of 298-Runs

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 31 (IANS) Punjab's opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh etched their names in the record with a monumental partnership during their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Saurashtra on Tuesday at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad.

The pair added a scintillating 298 runs for the first wicket, equalling the tournament's second-highest opening partnership set by Bengal's Sudip Gharami and Abhimanyu Easwaran in 2022.

Abhishek and Prabhsimran's partnership, built on an aggressive approach, laid a solid foundation for Punjab's innings. Prabhsimran was the first to reach his century, eventually scoring 125 runs off 95 balls, showcasing his trademark flair with 15 boundaries and three sixes. His partner, Abhishek, was even more dominant, smashing 170 runs off just 96 deliveries. His innings featured 22 fours and eight towering sixes, leaving the Saurashtra bowlers with no answers.

Their electrifying stand propelled Punjab past 300 in the 32nd over, ensuring the team was on course for a massive total.

Riding on the momentum created by the openers, Punjab ended their innings at a colossal 424 for five. This total is now the joint-fifth highest in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, equalling Madhya Pradesh's 424 against Nagaland in 2022.

Punjab also became only the ninth team in the tournament's history to breach the 400-run mark.

The record for the highest total in the competition still belongs to Tamil Nadu, which scored an unprecedented 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

Abhishek and Prabhsimran's stand joins an elite list of partnerships in Indian domestic cricket. The record for the highest opening partnership in the Vijay Hazare Trophy-and across all List A cricket-remains Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan and B. Sai Sudharsan's 416-run stand, achieved in 2022.