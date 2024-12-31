Bargain Blinds Expands Their Service Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bargain Blinds Expands Service Area to Cover All of Kansas City Metro, Lake of the Ozarks, Lawrence and Topeka

Bargain Blinds, a leading local provider of high-quality custom blinds and shades, is excited to announce the expansion of its service area to cover all of Kansas City, Lake of the Ozarks, Lawrence and Topeka. This significant expansion will allow more homeowners and businesses in the region to experience the exceptional quality, competitive pricing, and unparalleled customer service that Bargain Blinds is known for.

“We are thrilled to extend our reach and serve a wider community,” says Phil Ipsan, Owner and CEO at Bargain Blinds.“Our commitment to providing top-tier window treatments and exceptional customer service remains unwavering. We look forward to bringing the Bargain Blinds experience to even more satisfied customers throughout Kansas and Missouri.”

To schedule a free in-home consultation, please visit their website at BargainBlindsKC or call them at 816.400.3930.

About Bargain Blinds:

Bargain Blinds is a leading, local provider of high-quality custom blinds and shades. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on providing exceptional service, we have earned a reputation for excellence in the window treatment industry.

