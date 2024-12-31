Greenbrier Announces Webcast And Conference Call Of Quarterly Financial Results
Date
12/31/2024 2:33:31 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX ) announced today it will be reporting its first quarter 2025 results after market on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. shareholders and other interested parties are invited to listen to its financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. PST, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.
Listeners can access the webcast and earnings release at the Greenbrier website, . To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "0218896". Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 15,500 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at .
SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN31122024003732001241ID1109044020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.