(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli has intensified its artillery shelling across various areas in the Gaza Strip, continuing the destruction of residential buildings, particularly in the northern governorate, where ethnic cleansing measures have been ongoing since 5 October.

According to the Gaza of Health, three massacres were committed in the past 24 hours, resulting in 27 deaths and 149 injuries, bringing the total death toll since the Israeli aggression began on 7 October 2023, to 45,541, with 108,338 injuries.

The office in Gaza also reported that the severe cold and frost waves, compounded by the destruction of homes, have caused an additional seven deaths among displaced individuals. The office has raised concerns about the rising number of casualties due to harsh conditions, calling for urgent international condemnation of the occupation's actions, which have subjected the Palestinian people to extreme suffering.

In parallel, resistance factions, including the Al-Qassam Brigades, launched new operations against Israeli soldiers and their vehicles. The Brigades claimed responsibility for an operation in the Jabalia camp, where they eliminated five Israeli soldiers and destroyed a Merkava tank, among other military targets. The Israeli army later acknowledged the death of one soldier and the injuries of two others during these operations, bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers killed to 40 in the recent clashes in northern Gaza.

On the political front, Osama Hamdan, a Hamas leader, expressed frustration over stalled prisoner exchange negotiations, accusing Israel of repeatedly going back on agreements and refusing to fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip.



