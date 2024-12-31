Ford Motor says X account hacked, results in posts with pro-Palestinian messages

(MENAFN) Ford Motor Company, based in the United States, announced on Monday that its X account had been hacked, resulting in unauthorized posts with pro-Palestinian messages. The company clarified that the posts, which included political phrases, were not authorized by Ford and did not reflect the company’s views. Ford and X are actively investigating the breach to determine how the hack occurred.



The posts featured slogans such as “Free Palestine,” “Israel is a terrorist state,” and “ALL EYES ON GAZA,” which referenced the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The posts, which appeared on the social media platform X, sparked significant attention, particularly in light of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which led to the deaths of more than 45,500 people.



These unauthorized posts quickly circulated across social media, reaching a wide audience before they were removed. The posts had been shared by other X users, contributing to the spread of the messages before Ford took action to delete them.



In response to the incident, Ford emphasized that the content did not represent the company's official stance. The company reassured the public that both Ford and X were investigating the breach to understand how its account was compromised and to prevent future security issues.

