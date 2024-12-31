عربي


Amir Exchanges Greetings On Occasion Of New Year

12/31/2024 2:15:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged cables of congratulations on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, with Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, leaders of friendly countries, on the occasion of the New Year, wishing them good health and happiness, and their peoples further progress and prosperity.

The Peninsula

