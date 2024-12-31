153 conflict causes AFU eliminate 190 Russian troops

(MENAFN) On December 30, a value of 153 conflicts located among the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian at the front, with the toughest circumstances in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Lyman, and Vremivka areas. This was stated by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Facebook, posting functional news at 22:00 on December 30, in line with Ukrinform.



"Currently, there have been 153 combat clashes. The hottest situation today is in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Lyman, and Vremivka sectors. Today, the enemy launched one missile strike on the Ukrainian territory (using one missile), and deployed 674 kamikaze drones. They conducted more than 3,200 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and populated areas," the statement says.



In the Kharkiv region, the enemy assaulted two times close to Vovchansk and Lyptsi. In accordance with initial estimates, the Ukrainian troops neutralized 43 invaders, destroyed a tank, artillery system, anti-tank weapon, three vehicles, 18 UAVs, and two enemy contact devices, and also largely damaged an artillery system and two vehicles.



MENAFN31122024000045016953ID1109043717