Ministry Of Interior Holds Workshop To Foster Coordination On Airport Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI)'s Airport Security Department held yesterday a on preventive measures to battle security risks. Themed 'Enhancing Joint Coordination in Addressing Security Risks', the event at the Civil Authority building scrutinized past security cases with the aim of identifying weaknesses and launching new groundbreaking solutions.

The event was attended by Airport Security Department Director, Staff Colonel Khamis Mohammed Al Muraikhi. It also brought together several officers and representatives from Hamad International Airport departments.

Staff Colonel Al Muraikhi said that the aim of the workshop was to exchange experiences and enhance effective communication among all HIA departments to improve the security system and maintain airport security and passenger safety and follow the latest methods to confront potential security risks.

He added the event was part of the MoI's keenness to embody the principle that security is everyone's responsibility, and to enhance the efforts of the competent authorities to study potential security risks, and to come up with results and recommendations that would achieve security stability and excellence in performance.