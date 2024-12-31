Strategic 3C Partners With West Valley Arts Foundation To Advance Performing Arts In Salt Lake County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Donn Jersey

West Valley Arts partners with Donn Jersey and Strategic 3C to enhance fundraising and development, advancing performing arts for Salt Lake County residents.

- Donn JerseySALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic 3C is proud to announce a new partnership with the West Valley Arts Foundation (West Valley Arts). Led by Donn Jersey , former Director of Development and Communications at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Strategic 3C will provide expert fundraising and capital campaign support as West Valley Arts transitions into an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.This collaboration builds on Donn Jersey's longstanding relationship with West Valley Arts. In addition to his leadership at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Jersey has served as a dedicated board member of West Valley Arts, where he developed a deep understanding of the organization's mission, performing arts development, and strategic growth. Strategic 3C is honored to contribute its expertise to support West Valley Arts' efforts to elevate the performing arts in Salt Lake County.“Donn has been an invaluable partner, collaborator, mentor, and advocate for West Valley Arts for many years,” said Jeff Olsen, Executive Director and CEO of the West Valley Arts Foundation.“As we transition into an exciting new era for West Valley Arts, we are eager to have his insight and leadership as we strengthen our development efforts, launch impactful capital campaigns, and expand our impact for west side residents in Salt Lake County.”Strategic 3C specializes in empowering arts organizations and nonprofits by providing tailored solutions to enhance operational effectiveness, align goals, and maximize impact. Under Donn Jersey's leadership, the firm focuses on fundraising, capital campaigns, audience acquisition, storytelling, and strategic planning, helping organizations achieve sustainable growth and success.“We are thrilled to partner with the exceptional leadership team at this award-winning theatre, West Valley Arts Foundation, during this exciting time of growth and momentum,” said Donn Jersey, Principal and CEO of Strategic 3C.“Having hosted events in West Valley during my time at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, I've come to love the energy and spirit of this community and this magical space. The residents spoke up to keep this theatre going, and now we have a great responsibility to answer the call, which we are committed to doing.”Jersey continued,“The West Valley Arts Foundation team is doing masterful work telling stories, as evidenced by the record-breaking attendance and growing engagement. We have a unique opportunity to contribute to one of the greatest cultural landscapes in the United States, right here in Salt Lake County. Together, we will build community, inspire, connect, and enrich the lives of all residents through the arts. I'm honored to be part of this journey.”About Strategic 3CStrategic 3C is a premier consulting firm dedicated to empowering arts organizations, nonprofits, and mission-driven businesses to achieve sustainable growth. Founded by Donn Jersey, Strategic 3C specializes in fundraising, capital campaigns, audience acquisition, storytelling, and strategic planning, providing tailored solutions that enhance operational effectiveness, align goals, and maximize impact.About West Valley ArtsThe West Valley Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that provides diverse arts programming for residents of the west side of Salt Lake County and the Wasatch Front. West Valley Arts' mission is to create opportunities to learn, experience, and celebrate art, culture, and community.For more information, please contact:Lovene JerseyGeneral ManagerLovene@strategic3c .com702-937-6374

Donnald L Jersey

Strategic3C

+1 7029376321

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.