“Color Your Life” – PUBG MOBILE reveals sixth anniversary celebrations

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE – 30 December 2024: PUBG MOBILE is celebrating the sixth anniversary of its Arabic version in the Middle East with a raft of incredibly cool initiatives under the slogan “Color Your Life”.



Since its launch in 2019, the game has brightened the lives of so many players by creating countless, unforgettable gaming moments across the region. These include the introduction to PUBG MOBILE over the past year of popular updates and events, including new gameplay features like “Home” and “WOW”.



And to bring even more color to the anniversary celebrations, PUBG MOBILE is collaborating with top regional influencer AboFlah, who has 43.6 million YouTube subscribers, 10.7 million Instagram followers, and 7.1 million TikTok followers.



Apart from the 6th year anniversary collaboration, PUBG MOBILE has also invited AboFlah to visit its HQ in China around Chinese Lunar New Year. In PUBG MOBILE's head office, AboFlah will have the opportunity to talk with developers directly and reveal more exciting content for upcoming 2025 updates.



The collaboration has resulted in the launch of a special outfit designed by PUBG MOBILE players, which has already received a huge amount of positive feedback.



Joe Zoghbi, Publishing Lead at Level Infinite MENA, Tencent Games Global said: “The love for PUBG MOBILE since it was launched has been immense. With that in mind, we wanted to do something special for this anniversary – and the PUBG MOBILE 6th Arabic Anniversary: Past, Present and Future celebration will help “Color Your Life” even more. Featuring a collaboration with the brilliant AboFlah, there is so much to celebrate when it comes to PUBG Mobile.”



AboFlah said: “I love PUBG MOBILE so much and I am so happy to be such a big part of the sixth anniversary celebrations with this collaboration. To all the PUBG MOBILE fans out there – look out for some very cool things to come!”



The PUBG MOBILE 6th Arabic Anniversary: Past, Present and Future celebration under the theme “Color Your Life” contains three in-game events. These are:

1. Color Your Life – Spin to get Cloaked Voyager Set & Mystic Prism Princess Set, designed by local talent

2. AboFlah Voicepack – Use Crystal to redeem AboFlah’s voice pack

3. Bubble Burst – Unique Match 3 mini game in PUBG MOBILE; just play to win amazing rewards

To celebrate the 6th anniversary, PUBG MOBILE has documented some precious memories with players from different countries across the region with 3 episodes.

You can watch the episodes here.

More details on this and all the special PUBG MOBILE sixth anniversary celebration will be revealed soon.





