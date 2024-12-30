Adageis Embracing New Era For Value-Based Care Amid Healthcare System Transition From CMS-HCC V24 To V28

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' switch from the Hierarchical Condition Categories model V24 to the modernized V28 brings about an updated classification structure that aligns with current healthcare standards.

V28 enhances the accuracy of Medicare Advantage payments, impacting conditions like and dementia.

Under the new model, HCC categories rise from 86 to 115, with updated inclusion and exclusion criteria.

The transition aligns closely with Adageis's mission of revolutionizing patient care through innovative value-based care solutions, positioning the company for growth.

Adageis aims to improve healthcare delivery by helping providers streamline operations and focus on delivering quality care by implementing its AI-centric ProActive Care Platform. A unique offering in the healthcare technology space, the ProActive Care Platform offers flexible integration, proactive efficiency and advanced predictive analysis capabilities.

Adageis

is a forward-thinking healthcare technology company reshaping patient care through flexible AI-centric software solutions for healthcare systems and providers. The company is in support of the

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services'

(“CMS”) switching from the V24 to the V28 upgrade of the

Hierarchical Condition Categories

(“HCC”) model, considering the increased accuracy it will bring to Medicare Advantage payments and its overall improved alignment with current healthcare standards.



The shift to V28 is being phased in over three years, as this gradual timeline offers healthcare providers and Medicare Advantage plans the opportunity to adapt to the details of the new...

