QMC Organises Workshop On Short Filmmaking

The Ministry of Culture's Qatar Media Centre (QMC) has organised a workshop on short filmmaking, dedicated to the 12-22 age group.

The workshop Monday, presented by Fatima al-Mohannadi, featured topics that included how to choose the idea that suits the duration of the film, and the basics of photography, which include the camera angle, lighting, sound, and choosing the appropriate time for filming in line with the idea of the short film.

The trainer also explained the most important basic tools, such as cutting the video, adding text, applying filters, and how to use each one of them, in addition to learning about auxiliary programs such as the CapCut library and how to use them to improve the video, add music, and any other sound effects, in addition to the practical application of how to film with high quality in order to be ready for broadcast.

The workshop witnessed a large registration since the first hours of its launch via the digital platforms of the media centre, which Qatar Media Centre director Iman al-Kaabi said confirms that the centre's choice of training courses and workshops is on the right path, as the QMC is keen to offer courses and workshops that are related to the interests of young people.

She noted that this workshop is in line with the QMC's direction and the strategy of the Ministry of Culture in focusing on youth.

