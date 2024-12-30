New Release: I've Been Transformed, But Now I'm Free By Cynthia L. Holloway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'A powerful story of faith, resilience, and the journey to true freedom.'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly introduces I've Been Transformed: But Now, I'm Free , a deeply inspiring autobiography by Cynthia L. Holloway. This remarkable narrative chronicles Cynthia's life as she overcomes profound challenges, family struggles, and the ups and downs of spiritual transformation. Her story is a testament to the life-changing power of faith and the strength found in embracing God's purpose.In I've Been Transformed: But Now, I'm Free, Cynthia shares her journey from working as a paralegal to facing a brain tumor diagnosis that changed her life. After her surgery, she felt called to make a difference in her community. Through her“My Gifts to the Children” initiative, she raised funds for underprivileged children, offered etiquette classes, and even performed in prisons and homeless shelters to spread hope. Now, despite battling Cushing's Disease and Adrenal Insufficiency, Cynthia chooses to“become better, not bitter,” demonstrating a resilience that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.Reflecting on her journey, Cynthia explains,“The Lord spoke to me and told me I needed to share my testimony for the upbuilding of His kingdom. I want others to know that if He did it for me, He can do it for them too.” Her faith-based message reminds readers to trust in God's ability to transform lives, no matter the obstacles.Cynthia further discusses her journey, inspirations, and mission to uplift others in her recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, facilitated by Atticus Publishing. Please see the embedded video below for more insights into her life and message of hope.For those looking for a story of resilience, faith, and purpose, I've Been Transformed: But Now, I'm Free is now available for purchase through major online bookstores, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 (888) 208-9296

email us here

Cynthia L. Holloway on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.