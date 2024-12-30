Azerbaijan Air Forces Hold Another Graduation Ceremony Of Officer Training School

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan for 2024, another graduation ceremony of the Officer Training School has been held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Air Forces, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense .

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

During the ceremony, congratulations of the Air Force Commander were extended to the graduates and best wishes for their future endeavors in military service were expressed. The significant impact of such courses in terms of enhancing the knowledge and skills of military personnel was highlighted.

Following the speeches, certificates were presented to the course graduates, and the course leader attached the graduation emblem to the symbolic stump.

In the end, the military personnel conducted a formal march in front of the grandstand.