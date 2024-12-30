Azerbaijan Air Forces Hold Another Graduation Ceremony Of Officer Training School
In accordance with the training plan for 2024, another
graduation ceremony of the Officer Training School has been held at
the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Air Forces,
Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .
First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs,
who sacrificed their lives for the Sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was
honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of
the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
During the ceremony, congratulations of the Air Force Commander
were extended to the graduates and best wishes for their future
endeavors in military service were expressed. The significant
impact of such courses in terms of enhancing the knowledge and
skills of military personnel was highlighted.
Following the speeches, certificates were presented to the
course graduates, and the course leader attached the graduation
emblem to the symbolic stump.
In the end, the military personnel conducted a formal march in
front of the grandstand.
