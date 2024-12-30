70 Defenders Of Chernobyl NPP Still Held Captive By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December 30, five defenders - servicemen of the National Guard who had been guarding the Chernobyl Nuclear Power - were released from Russian captivity. However, 70 defenders of the Chernobyl NPP remain in captivity.

As reported by Ukrinform, the information was shared by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Svitlana Hrynchuk.

“Today, during another prisoner exchange, we managed to bring back 189 of our warriors, including five members of military unit No. 3041, who were guarding the Chernobyl NPP at the start of the full-scale invasion. They spent over two years in Russian captivity,” the minister stated.

According to Hrynchuk,“unfortunately, 70 defenders of the Chernobyl NPP still remain in captivity. We remember them and will continue fighting for each one of them.”

As Ukrinform previously reported, a total of 1,358 prisoners have been released from Russian captivity in 2024, 189 of them on December 30.

The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was seized by Russian forces on the first day of the aggression - February 24, 2022.

It was only on March 20 that a partial rotation of Chernobyl personnel and evacuation of those on site could be carried out.

On March 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces expelled the occupiers from the industrial site of the Chernobyl NPP.

During their retreat, the Russian forces took about 170 defenders of the Chernobyl NPP into captivity.

In February 2024, it was reported that 103 defenders - National Guard servicemen who had been guarding the Chernobyl NPP - remained in Russian captivity after being captured during the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.