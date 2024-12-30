Transport Minister Opens Al Yezwa Market At Al-Ruwais Port
12/30/2024 2:06:00 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Transport, sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed al-Thani Monday inaugurated Al Yezwa market at Al-Ruwais Port, which focuses on handicrafts, in the presence of several senior officials from Mwani Qatar and entities operating in the country.
The market, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport, was established in an area of 930 sq m. It is characterised by a unique design that combines authenticity and modernity featuring several shops that focus on the manufacturing of various handicraft products such as saffron, textiles, gemstone and silver works, ships, pots, leather and copper handicrafts.
It intends to support and promote the craftsmen works through a marketing platform for this industry while providing a unique experience that combines shopping and learning about heritage.
The name of the market comes from the Qatari dialect where the word Al Yezwa refers to the crew of a diving or fishing ship.
