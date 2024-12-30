(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Apparel Groups loyalty program, Club Apparel, is set to elevate the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 30th anniversary celebration with a special offer designed to reward shoppers like never before. From Jan 3rd to 5th Jan'25, Club Apparel members can earn five times the usual reward points on their purchases across a diverse array of participating brands. ensuring a truly remarkable shopping experience.

Apparel Group's Loyalty Program Club Apparel Enhances DSF 30th Anniversary with 5X Rewards and AED 30,000 Loyalty Points Giveaway

In addition to the enhanced reward points, Club Apparel is fuelling the excitement further by offering shoppers the chance to win AED 30,000 worth of Club Apparel loyalty points. As part of this exclusive giveaway, 30 lucky winners will each receive AED 1,000 worth of loyalty points when they spend AED 300 or more on wide selection of holiday collections and seasonal essentials from participating brands.

This campaign, aligning with DSF's 30th anniversary, includes over 43 distinguished brands such as Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Ardene, ACO, ASICS, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, BBZ, Call it Spring, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, Clinique, Crocs, Dune London, F5, Forest Essentials, Hackett London, Havaianas, Hema, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, Koton, La Vie en Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, LC Waikiki Dreams, Levi's, Moreschi, Naturalizer, New Yorker, Nine West, Nysaa, R&B, R&B Kids, Rituals, Skechers, Steve Madden, The Children's Place, Tommy Hilfiger, TOMS, and Xside.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, stated, "Our continued collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and participation in the Dubai Shopping Festival reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and unforgettable shopping experiences. Through campaigns like 5X Rewards, we not only enrich our customers' journeys but also support Dubai's vision."

Club Apparel's initiative aligns seamlessly with the Dubai Shopping Festival's spirit of innovation and community engagement. This exciting campaign reaffirms Club Apparels commitment to enhancing member benefits while supporting Dubais retail and tourism landscape as a leading global destination.

The offer is open to all Club Apparel members, including those who join during the festival period, making it an unmissable event for shoppers across Dubai.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy - Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC - Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to

thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aropostale, Jamie's Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the companys versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its owners: Founder and Chairwoman Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved, both have taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

For more information, please visit to .