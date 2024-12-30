New Report Shares What To Do After Your Holiday Packages Didn't Arrive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday rush comes to an end, millions of Americans may now be left dealing with an unexpected holiday headache-missing or stolen packages. With porch piracy still peaking even after the holiday, SafeWise , offers expert guidance to help of package theft recover lost deliveries or secure refunds.



According to the SafeWise 2024 Package Theft Report , over 120 million packages were reported stolen this year alone, amounting to nearly $16 billion in losses. As shopping grows, porch pirates continue to target homes, leaving frustrated shoppers wondering what to do next.



“Package theft is a real holiday headache, but there are simple steps to get back on track,” said Rebecca Edwards, Lead Safety Expert at SafeWise.“Taking action quickly-whether contacting the seller or filing a report-can improve your chances of recovering your package or getting a refund.”



Quick Steps to Handle Package Theft:



-- Contact the Seller – Most retailers will replace or refund stolen items.



-- File a Claim with the Carrier – Delivery services like USPS, FedEx, and UPS may reimburse you.



-- Report to Local Authorities – Documenting theft raises awareness and can deter repeat crimes.



For detailed tips and a list of the top 10 cities hit hardest by porch piracy, visit SafeWise for the official package theft report.



About SafeWise

SafeWise is dedicated to helping people live safer lives at home and in their communities. The company provides home security insights, product reviews, and expert recommendations. By contextualizing national crime and safety trends, SafeWise offers valuable information on how these issues impact individuals at home and in their neighborhoods.

