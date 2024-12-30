Lynx.MD Is Now Latica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

latica

New Brand Reflects a New Era in Healthcare Discovery with the Power of Data and Collaboration

- Omer Dror, CEO and co-founder of Latica

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lynx MD, provider of a secure data and medical research intelligence platform, today announced that it has rebranded to Latica. The new name reflects the company's vision to accelerate healthcare research by harnessing the power of connected data, where only AI and computer vision have the ability to seamlessly integrate and interpret complex medical information that can inform medical advancements to improve outcomes.

Since its inception, Latica has been on a mission to transform healthcare research by providing a best-in-class secure data ecosystem, enabling data scientists to leverage clinical and operational data to create innovative solutions that drive impact. While the mission remains unchanged, the new name reflects the company's commitment to expanding its vision and reshaping healthcare through the power of interconnected, data-driven insights and effective collaboration.

"Our new name, Latica, encapsulates the essence of our vision for the future of a connected healthcare data ecosystem. It represents the strength and interconnectedness of a lattice structure, symbolizing the foundation of our platform – a robust network that amplifies the potential of healthcare data, wherever it may be hidden in healthcare's siloed data systems,” said Omer Dror, CEO and co-founder of Latica.“It reflects our commitment to delving into the depths of previously inaccessible data to expand healthcare knowledge and improve healthcare for everyone.”

At its core, Latica envisions a world where life sciences, healthcare providers, healthcare AI, medtech, and other research organizations seamlessly collaborate, leveraging data-driven insights to advance medicine. This innovative platform harnesses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, empowering collaborative research and clinical analytics, all while prioritizing security and data privacy.

Through Latica's intelligent platform, healthcare organizations gain secure access to a centralized, permissioned, and controlled research environment. Here, they can confidently share data internally or partner with industry researchers to drive transformative change in healthcare.

The rebranding marks a momentous milestone for Latica as it builds strong partnerships with providers and life science companies to optimize the full potential of interconnected data, revolutionizing healthcare to improve the lives of all.

About Latica

Latica, formerly known as Lynx, is a visionary healthcare data company founded in 2019. The company's mission is to transform the healthcare industry by providing a secure data ecosystem where data scientists can leverage clinical and operational data to create innovative solutions that drive value and impact. With an expanded vision under the new name, Latica aims to revolutionize healthcare through the power of data and collaborative efforts among healthcare stakeholders. For more information, please visit

Nir Lerer

Latica

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.