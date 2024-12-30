(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anime thrives on transmedia synergy, enriched by high-profile conventions, prolific studios, and dedicated fan communities, resulting in consistent worldwide demand, strong licensing deals, and an evolving space for cutting-edge storytelling in both traditional and digital landscapes. New Delhi, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anime market was valued at US$ 29.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 63.41 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2025–2034. The anime sector in 2024 showcases a vibrant blend of shonen, action, and fantasy that keeps fans consistently engaged. Among the most noteworthy shonen successes is Blue Lock, whose first cour this year drew 2.4 million viewers in Japan alone, combining adrenaline-pumping sports themes with classic underdog storytelling. Meanwhile, Oshi no Ko's extended pilot episode-at 90 minutes-secured 9 million global streaming views within a month of release, demonstrating the growing appetite for darker, character-driven tales. Chainsaw Man's edgy charm resonates beyond the small screen: its theme song logged 55 million plays on Spotify by mid-2023. On the action-fantasy front, Solo Leveling's anticipated anime adaptation made waves when its trailer crossed 10 million YouTube views in just one week, reflecting the steady fan migration from web-based series to mainstream anime hits. Request Free Sample Copy @ Amid this surge in the anime market, the major streaming platforms play a pivotal role in expanding global reach and fueling viewer loyalty. Crunchyroll has built on its credentials by licensing 52 new series from the Spring 2023 season, tapping into both niche and blockbuster titles. Netflix augmented its anime catalog with 85 new additions this year, furthering its goal to offer a one-stop shop for binge-worthy originals. Disney+ Japan introduced 30 exclusive anime titles under a revamped branding strategy, aiming to capture the attention of audiences beyond traditional family-oriented content. Offline, the convention circuit remains a cornerstone of fandom culture: the top five anime conventions in North America collectively reported 900,000 attendees through 2023, an impressive turnout that underscores fans' willingness to travel and immerse themselves in large-scale community events. Subscription platforms have likewise witnessed surging interest driven by exclusive releases and simulcast benefits. Attack on Titan's final season special screening in New York drew 6,000 fans on-site, reflecting the persistent fervor around long-running franchises. Meanwhile, Spy x Family's second-season trailer logged 4 million views within just 48 hours of its official drop, showcasing the power of word-of-mouth and social media traction in the anime market. With a steady pipeline of new titles, improved streaming technology, and rising fan engagement through both online and offline avenues, the market continues to cultivate an ever-wider global audience that is eager to invest time, excitement, and resources into the medium. Key Findings in Anime Market

Market Forecast (2034) US$ 63.41 billion CAGR 8.1% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (35%%) By Type Shonen (45%) By Genre Action and Fantasy (35%) By Streaming Platform Crunchyroll (45%) By Revenue Model Subscription Based (65%) Top Drivers

Expanding worldwide streaming platforms effectively access diverse audiences across multiple demographics.

Increasing investments from global media giants eager to secure anime rights. Growing transmedia collaborations linking anime with gaming, music, and merchandise sales. Top Trends

Growing demand for immersive anime experiences at large-scale international conventions.

Rising prevalence of high-quality anime adaptations based on popular manga. Intensifying global collaborations among studios to produce cross-border series content Top Challenges

Maintaining consistent animation quality amid tight production schedules and resource constraints.

Navigating complex international licensing deals while preserving creators' artistic visions. Addressing concerns over piracy impacting monetization across various distribution channels.

Trailblazing Licensing Partnerships Reshape Global Anime Frontiers While Expanding Creative Opportunities

Licensing has become a cornerstone of the anime market, driving innovative alliances that shape what viewers can access worldwide. In 2023, Crunchyroll reported granting distribution rights for 85 Japanese titles to partner platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix signed exclusive deals with five anime studios, including Studio Trigger and MAPPA, fueling high-profile releases. Disney+ unexpectedly secured streaming rights for“Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc,” demonstrating an expanding appetite for diverse series. Meanwhile, Funimation announced plans to co-fund four new anime films in collaboration with Aniplex, showing strong growth trajectory in the anime market. Toei Animation inked merchandise agreements for“Dragon Ball Super” across North American toy stores, unveiling over 50 collectible items. Kodansha, through new tie-ups with Sentai Filmworks, facilitated 12 manga-to-anime adaptations this year (source: Kodansha). This cross-pollination fosters unprecedented creative freedom, with brand owners proactively seeking fresh mediums to engage viewers. In addition, Aniplex collaborated with Sony Music Japan to produce two major soundtrack releases for upcoming series, bridging music and animation. These dynamic licensing arrangements exhibit how anime's elasticity extends far beyond original production studios, paving the way for a diverse pipeline of content that resonates with both longtime devotees and newcomers.

Massive Streaming Platforms Revolutionize Anime Accessibility And Empower Global Fan Communities

In 2023, streaming giants in the global anime market continued to redefine how anime is consumed, reaching fans through sophisticated platforms and interactive communities. Crunchyroll introduced an improved user interface supporting over 30 subtitle and dubbing languages, making it possible for watchers across 200 territories to enjoy simultaneous releases. Netflix launched a curated anime vertical, which now features 50 ongoing titles and a new recommendation. Amazon Prime Video Japan debuted its dedicated anime subscription channel, offering 125 exclusive series and 40 films upon launch. Meanwhile, Disney+ introduced four simulcast anime, including“Synduality Noir,” bridging a gap between mainstream Western content and niche Japanese storytelling (source: Disney+ Daily). Hulu collaborated with Kadokawa to add 23 light novel adaptations such as“Mieruko-chan” and“Mushoku Tensei” (source: Kadokawa). YouTube's Official Anime streaming channels grew, with 18 new pilot episodes posted by Toei Animation and TMS Entertainment for free global viewing (source: Anime News Network). Additionally, the VRV platform integrated with Crunchyroll, providing a unified subscription that bundles anime, indie films, and gaming-related shows. This synergy of streaming services not only eases global access but also promotes cross-cultural fandoms through user-friendly features like forums, watch parties, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. Anime transcends borders more seamlessly than ever before.

Influential Brand Collaborations Expand Anime's Reach Beyond Traditional Boundaries And Genres

In 2023, anime's resonance goes far beyond television screens and streaming platforms in the anime market, accentuated by collaborations with globally recognized brands. UNIQLO unveiled a limited-edition T-shirt line inspired by“Chainsaw Man,” selling 25,000 units within its first week. McDonald's Japan partnered with“Spy x Family” for a promotional children's meal, distributing 300,000 themed stickers and toys over four days. Meanwhile, Cup Noodles reintroduced its“One Piece” campaign, launching five new package designs featuring illustrations of Luffy and his crew (source: Nissin Official). Adidas collaborated with“Attack on Titan” for a sneaker release, showcasing Eren Yeager motifs on 3,000 pairs globally. Shiseido, the Japanese beauty giant, launched an“Inuyasha” skincare set, including custom packaging and limited-run commercials on national TV.

Another notable venture in the anime market comes from Bandai, releasing a“Demon Slayer” capsule toy series, listing 12 unique miniature swords. Calbee introduced“Jujutsu Kaisen” potato chip packaging with collectible stickers, available in 500 participating convenience stores. Lastly, the sports brand Mizuno announced a“Haikyu!!” volleyball gear line, adding official logos on socks, knee pads, and duffel bags. These integrated campaigns unify pop culture and consumer markets, demonstrating anime's power to influence product design, promotional strategies, and everyday lifestyle choices.

Ambitious Original Anime Ventures Elevate Standards Through Pioneering Visual Storytelling Innovations

In 2023, several studios ventured into uncharted territory by creating anime not tied to existing manga or light novels. Studio MAPPA launched“Zombie 100: Bucket List of the Dead,” a collaboration with VIZ Media finalized within six months, reflecting swift production pipelines. CloverWorks revealed“Tokyo 24th Ward,” securing around 35 top-tier animators and specialized art directors. Sunrise introduced a mecha-themed project titled“Megaton Musashi,” announcing 26 episodes backed by robust storyboards (source: Sunrise Official). Production I.G premiered“Estab-Life: Great Escape,” integrating 3D CGI elements meticulously developed over two years. P.A. Works took bold steps with“Akiba Maid War,” establishing 12 storyline arcs planned in collaboration with real Tokyo-area cafes. Meanwhile, Wit Studio's“Vampire in the Garden” utilized a dedicated staff of 40 color designers, ensuring a visually vibrant aesthetic in the anime market. Another noteworthy endeavor is Bones' upcoming“Metallic Rouge,” featuring musical compositions from renowned composer Yuki Kajiura. Toho Animation, known for championing experimental series, teased“Make My Day,” an original sci-fi thriller set to release on streaming platforms. These visionary productions transcend adaptation models, offering fresh thematic narratives that continually fuel anime's creative evolution.

Ask For Customization @

Emerging Fan Communities Illuminate Anime's Influence And Spur Creative Evolution Globally

In 2023, fan-driven ecosystems have evolved into powerful forces in the anime market that shape anime culture worldwide. AnimeJapan, held at Tokyo's Big Sight, recorded over 145,000 visitors across four days, offering stage shows and interactive exhibits. Crunchyroll Expo 2023 introduced a new cosplay competition with 60 international finalists unveiling handcrafted outfits (source: Crunchyroll Events). Anime Expo in Los Angeles accommodated more than 130 guest panels, connecting creators with audiences in authentic discussions. Meanwhile, Comiket 102-the world's largest doujinshi fair-attracted thousands of independent circles producing art books and self-published manga. Social media platforms continue surging with fan engagement;“Demon Slayer Fanart” alone garnered 2.1 million posts on Twitter in six months. Discord servers thrive with over 500 active channels dedicated to“Genshin Impact Anime,” encouraging daily watch parties (source: Discord Insights). MyAnimeList forums tallied 80,000 user-launched discussion threads in three months, reflecting unwavering excitement. Multi-fandom conventions like Otakon, Europe's Japan Expo, and Australia's Madman Anime Festival further amplify fan-led panels, collaborative art contests, and networking. Modern fan communities no longer remain passive observers; they actively co-create narratives, cosplays, and theories, driving new innovations that reshape how anime content is produced, interpreted, and celebrated worldwide.

Global Anime Market Key Players:



Animate

A-1 Pictures Inc.

Aniplex of America Inc.

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.)

J.C. Staff Co., Ltd.

Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

Lerche

Madhouse Inc.

MAPPA Co., Ltd.

Pierrot Co., Ltd.

Production I.G

Shaft Inc.

Silver Link

Studio Ghibli, Inc.

Sunrise Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks)

TMS Entertainment Co., Ltd.

TOEI Animation Co., Ltd.

Trigger Inc.

Ufotable, Inc.

White Fox Co., Ltd.

Viz Media LLC Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type



Shonen Shojo and Seinen

By Genre



Action and Fantasy Romance and Comedy

By Streaming Platform



Crunchyroll Netflix

By Revenue Model



Subscription-Based Advertisement-Based

By Age



Below 18 years 18-34 Years

By Merchandise



Toys and Costumes Lifestyle Merchandise (Towels, Bedsheets)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

Inquire more about this report before purchase:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: