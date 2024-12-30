No Irregularities In Appointments Of Agriculture Scientists, Says ICAR

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) There are no irregularities in the appointments of scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said the premier scientific organisation on Monday.

The ICAR refutes recent reports alleging“irregularities in appointments of Agricultural Scientists in ICAR and seeking a probe therein”.

“The ICAR strongly objects to such baseless allegations that are not just factually incorrect but are highly misleading as well,” the organisation said, slamming them as“abrupt” and“unprecedented” and“lack of knowledge”.

“All the recent recruitments have been done strictly as per the Model Qualifications duly approved by the Competent Authority,” it added.

It noted that no change has been made in the essential qualifications for the post of Director at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi since 2019 when the previous Director Dr. A.K. Singh was appointed. He superannuated in June.

“There has been no change in the EQs for any scientific position of ICAR in the last five years,” the ICAR said.

The organisation also called out media reports distorting facts. It said that the current advertisement for the IARI Director's position“was never rendered invalid” as claimed.

“There are no procedural lapses as alleged. It appears that a few disgruntled elements are unnecessarily spreading rumours to misguide a Governing Body (GB) member for their own vested interests,” ICRA said.

Further, ICRA noted that Dr. Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao was selected as Director, IARI while already serving as Director, National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad.

"There are provisions that permit relieving an official while being on tour since an employee on tour remains on official duty," ICRA said.

The organisation took over the charge of Director, IARI only after he was formally relieved from NAARM, and“there are no procedural anomalies at all in this case since such approvals can be accorded through e-mails and/or e-Office mode as per stipulated office procedures”.

ICRA said“all facts have been distorted and misreported” and demanded“a public apology”.