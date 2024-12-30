Leading Robotics Startup Agibot Releases By Far The Largest Humanoid Manipulation Dataset, Paving The Way For General-Purpose Robots In Everyday Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AgiBot World, the first large-scale robotic dataset specifically designed to advance multi-purpose robotic policies. This comprehensive ecosystem includes not only the dataset but also foundational models, standardized benchmarks, and a collaborative framework aimed at democratizing access to high-quality robotic data. It provides an unprecedented opportunity for both academia and to collaborate, paving the way for the "ImageNet Moment" in Embodied AI-a transformative leap toward universal, adaptable robotic intelligence.

Most existing robot learning benchmarks face significant limitations when addressing real-world challenges. These issues primarily stem from low-quality data and restricted sensing capabilities, resulting in benchmarks that are often constrained to short-horizon tasks within controlled environments. Such limitations hinder progress toward generalizable and robust robotic systems capable of operating effectively in unstructured, dynamic real-world settings.

With more than 1M trajectories from 100 robots, AgiBot World offers unprecedented diversity and complexity. Spanning more than 100

real-world scenarios across five target domains, it tackles fine-grained manipulation, tool usage, and multi-robot collaboration. These scenarios are meticulously designed to reflect the nuanced demands of real-world robotic applications.

Featuring cutting-edge multimodal hardware, AgiBot World provides array-based visual tactile sensors , durable 6-DoF hands , and mobile dual-arm robots with whole-body control . We hope these features will open new frontiers for research in areas such as multimodal imitation learning, multi-agent collaboration, adaptive manipulation, and beyond.

AgiBot World aspires to transform large-scale robot learning and advance scalable robotic systems for production. This open-source platform invites researchers and practitioners to collaboratively shape the future of Embodied AI.

For more information, please visit:

AgiBot:

HuggingFace:

Github:



AgiBot World:



About AgiBot:

Established in February 2023, AgiBot is an innovative humanoid robot company. With the mission of "Create unlimited productivity via intelligent machines", AgiBot is dedicated to in-depth AI + robot fusion, aiming to create world-class leading embodied intelligent robot products and application ecosystems. Up to now, AgiBot has completed multiple rounds of financing, including the angel round and A1 - A4 rounds.

SOURCE AgiBot