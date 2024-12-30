Walnut Coding Became The First Official Partner Of Lan Qiao Youth Competition Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walnut Coding

(the "company"), a leading coding platform

for young learners,

was recently

named the first official partner of the Lan

Qiao Youth

Competition Center in China. The Lan Qiao Youth competition, a component of the renowned Lan Qiao Cup, and the National Primary and Secondary School Information Innovation and Practice Competition ("NOC"), both endorsed by the of Education, serve as the nation's premier platforms for nurturing computer science talents among primary and secondary school students. Acknowledged for its outstanding teaching achievements and practical expertise, Walnut Coding consistently ranked first on the Lan Qiao Blue List of Children's Coding Institutions for three consecutive quarters. The company has garnered widespread acclaim for its significant contributions to coding education and the outstanding performances of its students in national competitions.

Walnut Coding Achieved Milestones in National Competitions

In 2024, Walnut Coding reached a milestone

by successfully facilitating

awards for 30,584

students in the Lan Qiao Cup and the NOC. The award-winning students represented a coverage of 91% of provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across China.

Among

the award winners from Walnut Coding, a total of 3,394 students advanced to the national finals, with 2,290 qualifying for

the national finals of the Lan Qiao Cup and 1,104 qualifying for

the national finals

of the NOC. These achievements highlighted Walnut Coding's extensive influence in the field of coding education and its pivotal role in nurturing a generation of tech-savvy innovators.

Lan Qiao Cup: A Testament to Excellence

The Lan Qiao Cup, China's largest IT competition, focuses on programming algorithms, software design, and embedded development. Organized by the Talent Exchange Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, it provides a leading platform for students to showcase their technical and innovative capabilities.

Students from Walnut Coding excelled in the 15th Lan Qiao Cup, with 20,035 of them receiving third prizes or higher at the provincial level. This number constitutes one-sixth of all participants in the competition. Students from Walnut Coding achieved a 99% success rate in the provincial competition and a 98% success rate in the national competition. These results emphasized the high-quality programs of Walnut Coding in the field of children's programming education. Walnut Coding employs rigorous curriculum design and engages in ongoing educational research to help students build a comprehensive knowledge system, develop strong interests in programming, and achieve effective learning outcomes.

NOC Achievements Highlight Leadership in Innovation

Students from Walnut Coding

also excelled in the NOC, a Ministry of Education-recommended event organized by the China Association for Artificial Intelligence. The NOC is among the most prominent and influential computer science education events for primary and secondary schools in China.

In the 2024 Programming Marathon, students from Walnut Coding reached impressive milestones. In the semi-finals, 10,549 students from Walnut Coding received awards, a number that nearly equaled the combined total of award recipients from industry's second through fourth-place competitors. In the semi-finals, Walnut Coding students demonstrated an impressive success rate of 95%. Among them, 1,104 students advanced to the national finals, where the success rate rose to 98%.

For five consecutive years, Walnut Coding has provided technical support for the NOC, earning recognition for its proprietary research and development capabilities and professional IT services. During the 2024 finals, Walnut Coding facilitated a seamless review process by managing competition systems and providing comprehensive technical and electronic equipment support.

"Being named the first official partner of the Lan Qiao Youth Competition Center attests to Walnut Coding's commitment to excellence in children's coding education," said Mr. Wang Yuhang, Co-founder of Walnut Coding. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on advancing scientific education and technological innovation. By inspiring young learners' passion for learning, we aim to nurture future leaders and foster scientific literacy."

About Walnut Coding

Walnut Coding is a leader in coding education in China. Founded in 2017, the company offers differentiated, fun, and engaging coding learning courses for young learners, covering various subjects including Scratch, Python, and C++. Its courses feature adaptive software products with definitive learning objectives and interactive content for learners, as well as individualized guidance from full-time learning assistants throughout the learning process. As of February 2024, Walnut Coding had 7.2 million cumulative paying users.

SOURCE Walnut Coding

