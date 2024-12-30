(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With 15 years of expertise in digital strategy, products, content and innovation, Create. Group provides digital strategies that empower clients such as the Department of Culture & - Abu Dhabi (DCT), Dubai Department of (DET) and Tourism, Sony Pictures, Volkswagen Middle East, COP29, Saudi Arabia's Public Fund (PIF) and NEOM. Create. Group is headquartered in the UAE with additional offices in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.



This deal comes as Stagwell cements its presence in MENA with recent acquisitions of Consulum and LEADERS, and on the heels of Create. Group winning Campaign's Middle East Digital Agency of the Year in 2022, 2023 and 2024, Campaign's Middle East Independent Agency of the Year 2023 and Adweek's Top 100 Fastest Growing Agencies in 2022 and 2023.

Create. Group joins Stagwell's Code and Theory Network alongside their flagship namesake agency who was named Ad Age Business Transformation Agency of the Year in 2024 for leading transformation through technology. Code and Theory Network is the first of its kind with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers at scale.

"As a digital leader in the region, Create. Group is a strong addition for Stagwell in the Middle East as we pursue global digital transformation for our clients. Create. Group and the Code and Theory Network share the same digital-led vision and together, we're the right size to produce quality, game-changing work that will drive growth at-scale for brands," shared Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Mark Penn.

Dan Gardner, Founder and Executive Chairman of Stagwell's Code and Theory Network added, "Create. Group is at the epicenter of a powerful emerging market with huge ambitions. The projects in the Middle East are some of the biggest projects in the world. And Create. Group excels at delivering them having just won its third digital agency of the year award. They will now be able to expand their capabilities within Code and Theory Network to deliver best-in-class results locally and beyond."

"Joining the Code and Theory and wider Stagwell network allows us to access world-class talent, cutting-edge technology, and a truly global footprint. This step fuels our growth, empowers our teams, and ensures we're ideally positioned to help deliver for the region's most ambitious brands," states Tom Otton, Founder and CEO of Create. Group.



Otton will continue to lead Create. Group and will be integrated into Stagwell's Code and Theory Network, now boasting 2,000 team members worldwide, under Dan Gardner and CEO Michael Treff's leadership.



The acquisition comes as Stagwell expands its global footprint and invests further in strategy and communications at the forefront of digital transformation. Create. Group is Stagwell's eleventh acquisition of 2024, following UNICEPTA (Germany), Consulum (MENA), LEADERS (MENA), Business Traveller (Global), BERA (U.S.), Luxine Relations Publiques (Canada), PROS (Brazil), What's Next Partners (France), Sidekick (U.K.) and Team Epiphany (U.S.).



About Stagwell



Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at .



About Code and Theory Network

Code and Theory Network is the only network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers at scale. The technology-first group within Stagwell is built to partner with businesses to navigate the complexity of changing consumer behaviors, emerging technologies and AI. With a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entire consumer journey, we crave the hardest problems to solve. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Instrument, Left Field Labs, Truelogic, Rhythm, and Mediacurrent. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NBC, NFL and Yeti. For more, visit codeandtheory.



About Create. Group

Create. Group is the Middle East's leading

strategic

digital communications

group,

with a team of 150+ across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The group consists of Create., the strategic digital communications agency, and Create. Production, the content

production

studio, under one shared mission: to partner with nation builders and visionary brands

to

drive positive cultural and economic transformation. Together, they deliver award-winning digital strategy, products, content, and innovation through a culture focused on driving impact with award-winning quality, at speed.

For more information visit

or contact

[email protected].

