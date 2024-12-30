عربي


Kuwait Amir Cables President Biden For Solace Over Demise Of Ex-President Carter

12/30/2024 8:04:50 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden expressing condolences on death of the former president, Jimmy Carter, invoking Almighty Allah to grace his family with patience. (end)
