Four Palestinians Die In Israeli Occupation's Prisons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 30 (KUNA) - The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society affirmed Monday the death of four prisoners from Gaza Strip in Israeli prisons.

A joint statement by the commission and the society said that they were informed of the death of the four prisoners, a day after the announcement of prisoner Ashraf Abu Wardah's death.

The statement added that the martyrs were 14 years old Mohammad Akka, 52 years old Samir Al-Kahlout, 58 years old Zuhair Al-Sharif, and 57 years old Mohammad Labad.

The two organizations stressed that what is happening against the prisoners and detainees is nothing but another face of the genocidal war against Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The Commission, the Society and all the concerned authorities hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the deaths and renewed their demand for the international human rights organization to take effective decisions to hold the occupation leaders accountable for the war crimes they continue to carry out against Palestinian people. (end)

nq











MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109041749