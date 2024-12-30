New Book By Dr. David Samadi Offers Prostate Health Insights And Guidance For Men In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This book, featuring Dr. Samadi's expert insights, guidance, and vivid illustrations of his SMART robotic surgery, along with inspiring testimonials from ten men who faced the disease, makes it an invaluable resource for men and their families.

An essential guide to prevention, early detection, and treatment, Dr. David Samadi's Prostate Cancer, Now What? empowers men to prioritize prostate health.

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As 2025 quickly approaches, the importance of self-care and overall well-being takes center stage, and what better way for men to start off a New Year by prioritizing their health, especially prostate health? Dr. David Samadi, a prominent New York City urologist and expert in prostate cancer , has released his latest book, Prostate Cancer, Now What? This comprehensive guide is designed to empower men with critical knowledge and tools to take charge of their prostate health.Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting men worldwide. Here are key prostate cancer statistics projected for 2025:Increased Incidence:*New prostate cancer cases are expected to rise compared to previous years.*A notable increase in metastatic prostate cancer cases is anticipated.Impact of an Aging Population:*The Baby Boomer generation is now reaching the age group most affected by prostate cancer.*This demographic shift significantly contributes to the rise in cases.Global Trends:*Studies, including the Lancet Commission on prostate cancer, project a substantial worldwide increase in new cases between 2020 and 2040.Despite its prevalence, many individuals find themselves uncertain about the best steps to address their health. Dr. Samadi's new book demystifies the complexities of prostate cancer, providing practical advice on prevention, early detection, treatment options, and lifestyle changes that can reduce risks.Dr. Samadi underscores the importance of prostate health as a cornerstone of overall well-being. He emphasizes that every man deserves access to information that can help them make educated decisions about their health. His book takes readers through a step-by-step journey, from understanding prostate anatomy to exploring the latest advancements in diagnosis and treatment.In addition to medical insights, Prostate Cancer: Now What? includes real-life patient stories and actionable advice, making it an invaluable resource for men navigating a diagnosis or seeking preventative strategies. The book highlights the importance of early detection, proactive health management, and the role of diet and lifestyle in reducing risks.This resource is particularly timely for the beginning of a new year, offering a meaningful gift option for husbands, fathers, brothers, sons, or friends. The guide serves as a proactive step toward protecting men's health and fostering awareness about the significance of early action.Prostate Cancer: Now What? is available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats and can be purchased through Amazon, BarnesandNoble , and Walmart.Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncolo gy and prostate cancer 911.

David Samadi

Madison Urology

+1 212-365-5000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.