Ju Wenjun, Anna Muzychuk, And Sara Khadem To Participate In Norway Chess Women 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Stavanger (Norway), Dec 30 (IANS) Women's World No. 2 Ju Wenjun, World No. 9 Anna Muzychuk and World No. 21 Sarasadat Khademalsharieh have confirmed to participate in the Norway Chess Women 2025, bringing their solid playing styles to the 2025 Women's tournament.

Norway Chess proudly launched the first-ever Norway Chess Women in 2024 with an equal prize fund, setting the stage for a new era of inclusivity and gender equality in chess. Among the Indian women, Vaishali Rameshbabu is confirmed to participate this year.

Ju Wenjun's achievements set her apart as one of the most formidable figures in women's chess. Currently ranked World No. 2 with a live rating of 2563 (November 2024), Ju is the reigning four-time Women's World Champion, a two-time World Rapid Champion, and the reigning Norway Chess Women's Champion. Her accomplishments are even more remarkable when considering she is only the fifth woman in history to achieve a rating above 2600, marking her place among the elite.

Anna Muzychuk, on the other hand, is a three-time world champion in fast chess. Anna has solidified her place as one of the most accomplished players in the history of rapid and blitz formats. She clinched the Women's World Rapid Championship in 2014 and the Women's World Blitz Championship in both 2014 and 2016. Her remarkable feat of winning both the World Rapid and World Blitz Championships in the same year in 2016 places her alongside legends like Susan Polgar and Magnus Carlsen.

Meanwhile, Sarasadat Khademalsharieh known as Sara Khadem in the chess world has had an impressive journey in chess, characterised by hard work, adaptability, and the ability to face challenges both on and off the board.

Sara is originally from Iran but now represents Spain. Throughout her career, she has collected many titles and achievements. She is an international champion and has won numerous tournaments. In 2023, she became the Spanish Women's Champion.

She has also taken second place in both the 2018 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, as well as the 2015–16 FIDE Women's Grand Prix. In 2015, she won the Iranian Women's Championship. She became the World Champion for Girls under 12 in 2009, the Asian Champion under 12 in 2008, the Asian Champion in Blitz under 16 in 2012, and the World Champion in Blitz under 16 in 2013. In 2014, she took second place in the Junior World Championship for Girls.

Norway Chess 2025 will see some of the strongest female players in the world, promising fans another year of thrilling competition and high-level chess.