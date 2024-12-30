Flood Impacts Farmers In Fiji

(MENAFN- IANS) Suva, Dec 30 (IANS) Initial damage assessments showed that subsistence farmers along the riverbanks have been significantly affected by the recent flooding in Fiji, though the impact on key farmers is not severe, said the country's Commissioner, Western, Apolosi Lewaqai on Monday.

Noting that assessments have been completed, Lewaqai said programs are already in place to assist these farmers with seedlings for rehabilitation, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

The restoration of infrastructure is a significant challenge for the response teams, the commissioner added.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, 133 locations have been affected by floodwaters, with road conditions remaining unsafe.

It said that major roads are now open, but rural roads are still being repaired.

Lewaqai stressed the importance of cleaning homes as soon as possible for those affected by the floods.

As the New Year approaches, he highlighted the need to continue taking precautionary measures and to use the current favourable weather to clean up the communities.

Local officials have outlined plans for the coming days to help the communities return to normalcy, he added.

Fiji had been experiencing relentless rainfall with heavy downpours and flash flooding last week, with weather systems moving from the Western Division to the Central, Eastern, and Northern Divisions in the following days.

People in flood-prone areas were urged to prepare for possible evacuation, keep essential items in elevated locations, and secure food, water, and gas supplies.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the West of the country had experienced a brief break from torrential rainfall and Christmas Day floods, but the weather situation remained critical as a new weather system was expected to bring even more rain and flooding.

The meteorological service had warned of a second slow-moving trough, which was expected to bring heavier rain.

Weather conditions were expected to improve over the weekend, with clearer skies and a shift in winds.

There were currently no signs of tropical cyclone activity, but long-range forecasts suggested possible weather developments near northern Vanuatu around New Year's Eve, the Fiji Meteorological Service said.

Fijians were reminded to remain vigilant, stay updated on warnings, and prioritise safety.