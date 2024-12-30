(MENAFN) Germany's air defense capabilities are reportedly insufficient to protect against Russia's new hypersonic Oreshnik missile, according to a report by Bild, citing an internal analysis from the German Foreign Ministry. The missile, which can carry various warheads, including nuclear, was first used in November when it struck a Ukrainian military facility. Russian President Vladimir has claimed that the Oreshnik travels at ten times the speed of sound and cannot be intercepted by current air defense systems.



The study, commissioned by the German Foreign Ministry, concluded that the US-made Patriot system would not be effective against a long-range missile like the Oreshnik. The analysis suggests that any interception would be purely coincidental, given the missile's speed and maneuverability. However, the report did mention that the Israeli-made Arrow system, which Germany ordered last year, could potentially address this gap in air defense.



Putin recently stated that while Russia does not yet have many Oreshnik missiles, they are in serial production, and some units will be deployed to Belarus. He also suggested the possibility of testing Western air defenses with a real-world strike. The missile's development is part of Russia's response to the US stationing medium-range missiles in Western Europe.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041587