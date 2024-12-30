(MENAFN) Recent reports reveal the discovery of numerous mass graves across Syria, where the ousted Syrian allegedly buried in large numbers. To date, over 16 mass graves have been uncovered in various locations. However, the Syrian Civil Defense has struggled to access and fully investigate many of these sites due to resource limitations and a shortage of personnel. The Syrian Civil Defense has recently identified three new mass graves in Al-Qaboub, a village in Homs province. They recovered 20 bodies, and the search for more victims continues. Munir Mustafa, Deputy Director of the Syrian Civil Defense for Humanitarian Affairs, stated that they are working to identify the bodies, some of which were found severely burned and placed in small bags.



These discoveries add to the 16 graves previously uncovered across Syria. Specialized teams have been trained to assist in identifying the remains. In the area south of Damascus, near Moadamiyat al-Sham, testimonies reveal that civilians were executed by local militias, led by Alaa al-Mahmoud, in coordination with the Syrian military, including the Fourth Division and Air Force Intelligence. The victims, mostly from rebel-held cities, were killed in various brutal ways, including shooting, strangulation, and burning. The remains of these victims were later dumped near a mosque, and efforts to identify them continue. The largest mass grave discovered so far is located in Qutayfa, about 70 kilometers north of Damascus. Reports suggest tens of thousands of bodies are buried there, but access to the site is restricted by Syrian authorities. In areas like Qaboun and the Husseiniya cemetery near Damascus, additional mass burial sites have been identified. Excavations at these locations indicate the bodies of both army members and militia forces have been buried there.



While efforts to investigate these mass graves continue, challenges remain due to the lack of resources and the complex nature of the sites. The Civil Defense's Abdul Rahman Mawas emphasized that the task of fully investigating these graves and identifying the victims will require years of research and documentation.

