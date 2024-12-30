Bill grants Knesset committees extensive, arbitrary powers

(MENAFN) A controversial bill, introduced by MK Simcha Rotman, head of the Constitution, Law, and Judiciary Committee, is set to be presented to the ministerial committee today. The bill would grant Knesset committees—specifically the majority coalition members within those committees—extensive and arbitrary powers. These powers would allow committees to impose financial penalties on state employees and those working for state-established bodies (amounting to a quarter of their salary) if they fail to appear for a hearing. In extreme cases, the committees could issue a writ of habeas corpus to force public servants to attend. Additionally, employees would be required to answer all questions asked, and failure to cooperate or leaving the room could result in further penalties.



If the bill passes, public officials, particularly in the judiciary and prosecution, would face repeated questioning and bullying from Knesset committees. Deputies could exploit these sessions to settle personal scores, questioning public servants harshly and using the opportunity to gain political favor. This legislation would transform committee members into not only legislators but also investigators, judges, and enforcers, fundamentally changing the nature of committee deliberations. The bill is framed as a measure for "parliamentary oversight" of the executive branch, a vital function in any democracy. However, under this guise, it seems to undermine the very oversight it claims to support, concentrating more power in the hands of the government. By allowing members of the Constitution Committee to summon high-ranking prosecutors and law enforcement officials, the bill risks undermining their independence and enforcing the prime minister's agenda. This represents another step in what is seen as a systematic effort to strengthen the government's power while diminishing checks on its authority.



If passed, the bill could lead to the resignation of dedicated public servants who would no longer want to be subjected to the increasing politicization of the government. The ultimate goal appears to be to fill public offices with compliant political operatives, further eroding the independence of key institutions.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041460