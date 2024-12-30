Broadcasters Covering Gulf Cup Tourney Fuel Enthusiasm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Hammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- commentators covering events of the ongoing Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) have been fueling enthusiasm among the spectators, watchers and listeners, with recurring emotional reactions and high-pitched rhetoric.

The broadcaster is the mastermind of interaction with details of the match, dramatizing its developments and keeping the audience posted as to a lot of details that might be missed by the average watcher (or listener). He sheds light on the players' skills and lures the spectators into the game atmosphere, thus turning his role into an inseparable part of the game.

The caster indulges in short and quick analyses, addresses the teams' strategies and tactics, presents background about the players namely the stars, mirroring a comprehensive picture of the match, thus enriching the spectator's understanding of the encounter.

Hussein Al-Ghareeb, a sports broadcaster at the Kuwaiti Channel-3, said in an interview with KUNA that the broadcaster role is quite basic in covering sports events, namely football matches, injecting the atmosphere with vitality and keeping the followers, namely those using televisions or radios, glued in front of the screens or close to the radio devices throughout the match.

Some veteran commentators are able to educate the fans with in depth-information about the contending teams, the players and historic background about the competitors, Al-Ghareeb pointed out.

He expressed gratitude to the Khaleeji tournament steering committee for setting up special cabins for the broadcasters and facilitating their movement into and out of the stadiums.

Khaled Al-Haddi, the sport broadcaster at Al-KAS Channel, also concurred that much of the match sensationalism hinges on skills of the commentator's eloquence and phrasing.

Interaction of the Kuwaiti soccer fans at the Gulf tournament -- along with their GCC peers -- is a main reason for the event success, he has affirmed. (end)

