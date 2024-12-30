No New Year Celebrations In J & K This Year Due To 7-Day Mourning Over Ex PM's Death
Date
12/30/2024 5:09:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- There will be no celebration at any place on the occasion of New Year in Jammu and Kashmir due to 7-day mourning declared by the Union government over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, official sources said.
Official sources said that due to declaration of 7-day national mourning over the death of former PM Manmohan Singh any of the departments in Jammu and Kashmir won't observe New Year celebrations this year.
They also said that the tourism department will celebrate events as part of winter carnival, starting on January 2, 2024 in Pahalgam.
“In mid January, we will celebrate Gulmarg winter carnival. National Tourism Day event will also be celebrated in Srinagar, while several events will also be held in Sonamarg, Doothapthri, Lolab and other places,” sources said, as per news agency KNO.
Former Prime Minister and Congress stalwart Dr Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 at Delhi's AIIMS after being admitted there over age related health issues on Thursday last week.
Following his death, the Union government announced 7-day national mourning with national flag to fly at half mast, while official functions and celebrations also been postponed during this period.
