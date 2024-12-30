10 Megatrends In The United Arab Emirates Resulting From Shifts In Consumer Values And Behaviour
12/30/2024 4:45:53 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in the United Arab Emirates.
The Megatrends in the United Arab Emirates report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt The drivers shaping consumer behaviour Megatrends framework Convenience will be a key factor in buying decisions going forward Convenience
New meal plan focusing on gut health launches in the UAE
The UAE's youthful population will pay to save time Consumers seek more flexible work and mobility solutions Shoppers like to browse in-store for new ideas Online shoppers enjoy the flexibility of e-commerce Meal kits make life easier for Baby Boomers Digital living myZoi rolls out the UAE's first inclusive digital wallet Busy UAE residents rely on home-delivered meals Consumers pay more attention to issues of data privacy Young people are happy to share data in exchange for targeted offers Consumers are guided by friends and family when making purchasing decisions UAE residents expect more face-to-face interactions in future Diversity and inclusion Emirati citizen successfully launches campaign to include Arabic menus in cafes UAE consumers are more community-orientated than their global peers Millennials tend to be the most benevolent The UAE's multicultural community values inclusivity Mindful consumerism is on the rise Experience more Arabian Adventures launches exclusive private dining experience in the Dubai desert The UAE's experience economy is highly valued by consumers Relaxation remains the primary travel motivation Consumers expect stores to provide engaging and personalised experiences Personalisation Yango rolls out Yasmina smart speakers with bilingual AI assistant Consumer experiences become more personalised and tech-driven UAE residents are keen to express their individuality Premiumisation UAE-based Coffee Planet launches new premium RTD Coffee Millennials seek exclusivity through customisation UAE residents are generally confident about their financial situation Consumers are attracted to healthy and organic ingredients Pursuit of value Circular fashion set to evolve with the merger of Best Kept Shared with Bazaara Young consumers use tech to enhance the shopping experience Most shoppers are still worried about rising prices The repurposing trend gains momentum Shoppers are keen to maximise value Shopper reinvented New beauty editorial and e-tail app Nour aims to inspire and educate consumers Shoppers demand transparency and authenticity from brands Consumers enjoy the omnichannel experience UAE residents are keen to engage with brands via social media Young consumers embrace social commerce Sustainable living
World's largest vertical farm opens in the UAE
UAE residents have a strong sense of community Only a minority of consumers practise recycling Reducing plastics use is the most important environmental priority Shoppers take greater account of brand values Recyclable packaging is deemed the most sustainable Wellness Sharjah Coop launches protein-rich organic milk under the Meliha brand Massage is the most common way to beat stress Consumers take a greater interest in holistic health UAE residents remain alert to personal safety post-pandemic Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
