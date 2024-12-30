10 Megatrends In The United Arab Emirates Resulting From Shifts In Consumer Values And Behaviour

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in the United Arab Emirates.

The Megatrends in the United Arab Emirates report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends framework

Convenience will be a key factor in buying decisions going forward Convenience

New meal plan focusing on gut health launches in the UAE



The UAE's youthful population will pay to save time

Consumers seek more flexible work and mobility solutions

Shoppers like to browse in-store for new ideas

Online shoppers enjoy the flexibility of e-commerce

Meal kits make life easier for Baby Boomers

Digital living

myZoi rolls out the UAE's first inclusive digital wallet

Busy UAE residents rely on home-delivered meals

Consumers pay more attention to issues of data privacy

Young people are happy to share data in exchange for targeted offers

Consumers are guided by friends and family when making purchasing decisions

UAE residents expect more face-to-face interactions in future

Diversity and inclusion

Emirati citizen successfully launches campaign to include Arabic menus in cafes

UAE consumers are more community-orientated than their global peers

Millennials tend to be the most benevolent

The UAE's multicultural community values inclusivity

Mindful consumerism is on the rise

Experience more

Arabian Adventures launches exclusive private dining experience in the Dubai desert

The UAE's experience economy is highly valued by consumers

Relaxation remains the primary travel motivation

Consumers expect stores to provide engaging and personalised experiences

Personalisation

Yango rolls out Yasmina smart speakers with bilingual AI assistant

Consumer experiences become more personalised and tech-driven

UAE residents are keen to express their individuality

Premiumisation

UAE-based Coffee Planet launches new premium RTD Coffee

Millennials seek exclusivity through customisation

UAE residents are generally confident about their financial situation

Consumers are attracted to healthy and organic ingredients

Pursuit of value

Circular fashion set to evolve with the merger of Best Kept Shared with Bazaara

Young consumers use tech to enhance the shopping experience

Most shoppers are still worried about rising prices

The repurposing trend gains momentum

Shoppers are keen to maximise value

Shopper reinvented

New beauty editorial and e-tail app Nour aims to inspire and educate consumers

Shoppers demand transparency and authenticity from brands

Consumers enjoy the omnichannel experience

UAE residents are keen to engage with brands via social media

Young consumers embrace social commerce Sustainable living

World's largest vertical farm opens in the UAE



UAE residents have a strong sense of community

Only a minority of consumers practise recycling

Reducing plastics use is the most important environmental priority

Shoppers take greater account of brand values

Recyclable packaging is deemed the most sustainable

Wellness

Sharjah Coop launches protein-rich organic milk under the Meliha brand

Massage is the most common way to beat stress

Consumers take a greater interest in holistic health

UAE residents remain alert to personal safety post-pandemic Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900