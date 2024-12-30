Profile Of Camira: Contract Textiles Producer Turned International Heavyweight And Sustainability Pioneer
The "Profile of Camira: Contract textiles Producer Turned International Heavyweight and Sustainability Pioneer" company profile from Textiles Intelligence Ltd.
Camira has been transformed into a major international manufacturer of contract textiles in the years since it was first established in 1974, and today the company produces more than 8 mn metres of fabric and generates revenues of around £90 mn (US$117 mn) a year.
The transformation of the company has been made possible by investment in product development and state-of-the-art machinery and an aggressive acquisition strategy which has bolstered its position in a number of key markets-particularly the market for contract textiles for transportation.
Notably, the company caters to several prestigious clients in the transportation industry, including The Orient Express and Transport for London (TfL). Looking ahead, Camira is reported to be eyeing plans for expanding into the market for luxury interior design and claims that it is poised for success, arguing that it has demonstrated its commitment to best practice in environmental sustainability. Environmental sustainability is set to be an important focus for the contract textiles industry and the interior design industry well into the future.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
MOTTO, MISSION AND CORPORATE VALUES
PRODUCTS AND INNOVATIONS
Quality and performance Environmental sustainability Collaborations, partnerships and projects Chemicals management Certifications and standards
MARKETS
Education Health care Hospitality Transport Workplace
OUTLOOK
