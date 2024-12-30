Palestine accuses Israel of exploiting UN Security Council's inaction on Gaza crisis

(MENAFN) Palestine charged Israel on Saturday of exploiting the failing of the UN Security Council to sustain its duty upon the Gaza Strip.



The Foreign stressed that the genocide, which has lasted for over 14 months, is planned to turn the land into a "scorched, uninhabitable land."



"Israel is exploiting the UN Security Council's failure to fulfill its legal responsibilities, intensifying its oppression of our people in Gaza," it reads in a statement.



It also said that Israel has made it “through massacres, mass displacement, and the destruction of hospitals and homes, especially in the northern part of the Strip."



The ministry charged "the international community’s complacency in the face of the genocide and forced displacement of our people."



It outlined it as having "reached the level of outright complicity with violations of international law, without accountability or oversight."



The ministry called on the Security Council to carry out Resolution No. 2735, released on June that stands with Gaza cease-fire and full Israeli exit from the Strip, in addition to a captives swap among Israel and the Palestinians.





