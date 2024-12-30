(MENAFN) Israeli military to escalate its attack on Gaza Strip

The Israeli military stated on Saturday that it planned to escalate its attack in the Gaza Strip, further heightened the genocide it has been committing with US assist for over 14 months.



The Israeli website, Walla, noted unknown army sources as stating that Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi previously shared guidance to prepare for increasing army missions in Gaza by raising the numbers of in the area at the charge of other regions, which were not defined.



According to the sources, units such as the armored and engineering corps have been told to prepare for deployment to Gaza, along with heightened air force operations, in order to put military pressure on Palestinian factions.



It did not reveal the exact regions where the military plans to enlarge military missions.



On Saturday, the Israeli military shared its alerts again to Palestinians in northern Gaza, comprising Beit Hanoun, to leave homes and move south as part of the genocide it has been implemented for about three months.



