NC Flags Excluding Sheikh Abdullah's Birth Anniversary, July 13 From Holiday List
Date
12/30/2024 2:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The ruling National conference in Jammu and Kashmir has expressed disappointment over the lieutenant governor's decision to not include days commemorating 1931 martyrs and party founder sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in the list of holidays.
“Today's list of holidays and the decision reflects the BJP's disregard for Kashmir's history and Democratic struggle,” National Conference (NC) chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said in a post on X late on Sunday night.
Notably, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had earlier this month hinted that holidays removed after abrogation of Article 370 will be restored.
“While we had hoped for the inclusion of holidays commemorating leaders like Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and the martyrs of July 13th, their absence does not diminish their significance or our legacy. These holidays will be restored one day,” Sadiq said.
July 13 was observed as a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 23 men who fell to the bullets of Dogra Maharaja's soldiers in 1931.
December 5 was also marked as a public holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of NC founder Sheikh Abdullah.
Both the holidays were scrapped by the LG administration after 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.
The list of public holidays announced by the LG administration for 2025 does not include these days
