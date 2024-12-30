Indonesia Over-The-Top (OTT) Market Registering A CAGR Of 31.3% - 2030 Catchplay, Iflix, Vidio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indonesia OTT Size

The rise of direct carrier billing, high internet speeds, and growing OTT subscriptions drive the growth of Indonesia's OTT market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the Indonesia Over-the-Top (OTT) Market generated $360.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2020 to 2027.Rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the over-the-top market, increase in adoption of and their compatibility with OTT applications, high internet speed, and surge in subscription of over-the-top videos in Indonesia have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market.Moreover, economical charges of OTT services supplemented the market growth. On the contrary, challenges in consumer engagement and dominance in piracy of digital streaming ecosystem hamper the market growth. On the contrary, shift in focus toward generation of local content and integration of advanced technologies in OTT services are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 193 Pages) at:COVID-19 scenario:1. The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the OTT market across the globe, especially in Indonesia. The rise in demand for OTT services due to growth in online communication services and increased use of online entertainment platforms supplemented the market growth.2. According to a survey, around 46% viewers watch online content and primetime OTT consumption of 10 pm to 12 pm has moved to 7 pm onward due to pandemics.3. The rise in time spent on smartphones has increased during the pandemic, which fueled the growth of the market.By component, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Indonesia OTT market, due to rise in demand for innovative over-the-top solutions for media sharing by consumers. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of services among end users and effective functioning of software and platform throughout the process.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsBy user type, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the Indonesia OTT market, due to numerous benefits provided by these services and rise in number of enterprises in Indonesia that started using their own OTT services. However, the personal segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period, as several individual users are adopting OTT services to launch their own videos.By end user, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, as the companies in the e-commerce industry are not only using over-the-top services, but also launching their own on-demand video streaming platforms. However, the media & entertainment segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the Indonesia OTT market, as the increase in popularity of over-the-top content has transformed processes and operations of media and entertainment companies.Major market playersAmazon Prime VideoiflixCatchPlayMola TVNetflix IndonesiaPT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media)PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel)VidioPT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia)ViuInquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

