Statement From New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant Regarding The Passing Of President Jimmy Carter

STONECREST, Ga., Dec. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Jimmy Carter leaves an amazing legacy of principled leadership, profound humility and dynamic service to humankind. A former state Senator, Governor of Georgia, as well as President of the United States, perhaps his greatest contributions came as a and all he accomplished in his distinguished post-presidency.

A warrior for civil rights, fair and global peace, this life-long Sunday School teacher lived out his Christian faith daily, boldly and consistently.

We pause to celebrate the life and legacy of a good and faithful servant. New Birth is praying for the Carter family as they mourn the profound loss of this good man.

- Pastors Dr. Jamal Bryant and Dr. Karri Bryant

