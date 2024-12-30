Equinix Expands Irish Footprint With €59 Million Acquisition Of BT’S Data Centers

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -





Equinix, a leading global digital infrastructure company, has announced an agreement to acquire BT Group's data center operations in Ireland for €59 million. The transaction encompasses two carrier-neutral facilities located in Dublin's Citywest and Ballycoolin areas, collectively covering approximately 150,000 square feet. Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is anticipated to conclude in the first half of 2025.

This strategic move aligns with BT's ongoing shift towards an asset-light model, focusing on core services such as cloud, networking, and security, while partnering with globally scaled data center providers like Equinix. Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, emphasized that the agreement builds upon the existing partnership with Equinix, ensuring customers benefit from top-tier data center services both nationally and globally.

The Citywest facility is a purpose-built, 10-megawatt data center comprising two independent buildings within the Citywest Business Park on Dublin's south side. Meanwhile, the Ballycoolin data center offers 3.5 megawatts of capacity across 40,000 square feet on the city's north side, featuring fully allocated data halls and hosting multiple network providers on-site.

Equinix's acquisition is set to enhance its presence in Ireland, adding to its existing portfolio of six operational data centers in Dublin. Peter Lantry, Managing Director of Equinix Ireland, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering exceptional interconnection services and contributing to Ireland's digital economy.

The transaction also reflects broader industry trends, with companies like BT opting to divest data center assets in favor of partnerships that offer greater scalability and flexibility. This approach allows firms to concentrate on their primary service offerings while leveraging the infrastructure expertise of specialized providers.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Equinix plans to integrate the Dublin facilities into its global platform, ensuring a seamless transition for existing customers. The company aims to maintain uninterrupted operations during the handover, with a focus on delivering high-quality service and support.

This development comes amid a backdrop of increased scrutiny on data center energy consumption in Dublin. In 2022, EirGrid implemented a moratorium on new data center connections in the greater Dublin area, citing concerns over high energy demand. As a result, no new data centers are expected to be connected to the grid in the region until at least 2028.

