GCC Secretary-General Expresses Condolences To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the tragic loss of life as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near the city of Aktau, which was flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the tragic plane crash near Aktau yesterday, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

On behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, allow me to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as to the families of the victims and injured for this tragic incident.

We stand by the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan at this difficult time, wishing the injured speedy recovery and the country steady peace and security.

Yours sincerely,

Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)