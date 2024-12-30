GCC Secretary-General Expresses Condolences To President Ilham Aliyev
12/30/2024 1:10:23 AM
Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem
Mohamed Albudaiwi has sent a letter of condolences to President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the
tragic loss of life as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan
Airlines plane near the city of Aktau, which was flying from Baku
to Grozny on December 25, Azernews reports.
The letter reads as follows:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
It is with deep sadness that we learned of the tragic plane
crash near Aktau yesterday, which resulted in multiple fatalities
and injuries.
On behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, allow me to extend my
heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, as well as to the families of the victims and
injured for this tragic incident.
We stand by the government and people of the Republic of
Azerbaijan at this difficult time, wishing the injured speedy
recovery and the country steady peace and security.
Yours sincerely,
Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi
Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
