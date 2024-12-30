Zelensky Expresses Condolences On Death Of Former US President Carter
12/30/2024 1:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his condolences to all Americans and the family of former US President Jimmy Carter on his death.
The President of Ukraine wrote about this on the social Network X , Ukrinform reports.
He noted that Carter was a leader who served as president at a time when Ukraine had not yet gained independence, 'but his heart was always with us when we had to fight for freedom.'
'We deeply appreciate his strong commitment to the Christian faith and Democratic values, as well as his unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of unprovoked aggression by Russia,' Zelensky said.
According to him, Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to strengthening world peace and protecting human rights. 'This is what I ask you to remember today: peace matters, and the world must remain united in confronting those who threaten these values,' the President of Ukraine said.
As Ukrinform reporte , former US President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter died at his home in Maryland at the age of 100.
Photo: OP
