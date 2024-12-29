Civilian Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Village In Kherson Region
Date
12/29/2024 8:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a resident of Stanislav, Kherson region, on Sunday.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform reports.
"A woman born in 1984 suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim was provided with medical assistance on-site. She refused hospitalization," the post said.
On December 28, the Russian army shelled 38 settlements in the Kherson region, wounding 13 people.
MENAFN29122024000193011044ID1109039315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.