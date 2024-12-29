Civilian Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a resident of Stanislav, Kherson region, on Sunday.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform reports.

"A woman born in 1984 suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim was provided with medical assistance on-site. She refused hospitalization," the post said.

On December 28, the Russian shelled 38 settlements in the Kherson region, wounding 13 people.