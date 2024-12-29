UDST Unveils Seven New Programs Including Qatar's First Aeronautical Engineering

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has announced the launch of 7 new programs for Fall 2025, ranging from bachelor's to master's degrees, all focused on hands-on and practical applications. These programs are the result of strategic partnerships with key national and international entities, including local and international organizations in the industry. Admissions for these programs will open in January 2025 for the academic year 2025-2026.

At the College of Engineering and Technology, the new programs include Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering (BSc AeroE) and Master of Science in Telecommunication and Network Engineering (MSc TNE), the university said in a press release on Sunday.

The College of Business, will be offering Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management (BSc AM); a program is designed to equip students with a strong foundation in both business management and aviation-specific knowledge, preparing them for leadership roles in the dynamic aviation industry, UDST added.

In the College of Computing and Information Technology the Master of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MSc DSAI), has been introduced.

At the College of General Education the new programs include Bachelor of Science in Teaching STEM, which combines interdisciplinary teaching strategies with hands-on learning, this program prepares graduates to create dynamic educational experiences, and the Master of Science in Teaching STEM; a bilingual (English and Arabic), two-year graduate program combining cutting-edge research with practical teaching methodologies, empowering educators to create transformative learning experiences. Graduates will be prepared to shape the future of education, equipping students with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Moreover, the College of General Education will also be Master of Science in STEM Education and TVET, a comprehensive two-year program designed for qualified teachers who wish to advance their expertise in both STEM education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Commenting on the announcement, President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi said: "The University is proud to introduce these new programs, developed after extensive consultation with industry experts, academic leaders, and our strategic partners. Our goal is to equip students with not only the skills needed for today's workforce but also the foresight to thrive in tomorrow's ever-evolving job market. We are seeing an increasing recognition from both students and their families of the value of applied education. At UDST, our students engage in hands-on learning in real-world environments, benefiting from the vast network of professional connections that our partnerships provide. This approach ensures that our graduates are not just educated but prepared to succeed and make a meaningful impact in their chosen fields."

These new programs are aligned with UDST's mission to provide innovative and high-quality education that meets the evolving needs of Qatar's rapidly developing economy.